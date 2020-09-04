US Department of State: Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Meeting with Russian Ambassador Antonov

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met with Russian Ambassador Anatoliy Antonov today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Biegun noted our grave concern about German government findings that Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent from the “Novichok” group. He noted further that the use of this chemical weapon by Russia would be a clear violation of its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. The Deputy Secretary urged Russia to cooperate fully with the international community’s investigation into this attack.

