US Department of State: Colombia’s Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Colombia as you celebrate your Independence Day.

As the world confronts the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to provide assistance and technical support to the Government of Colombia as it cares for its people. Colombia has not only taken care of its citizens, but has also cared for refugees from Venezuela, demonstrating Colombia’s leadership in the region and the world.

Colombia’s dedication to peace, democracy, and the rule of law during this uncertain time is inspiring, and we value our partnership in fighting against transnational criminal organizations, countering terrorism, generating economic opportunity, and promoting human rights. We applaud the dedication and sacrifice of the Colombian police and military in reducing coca cultivation and cocaine production which fuel both transnational crime and terrorism. The United States welcomes Colombia’s commitment to joint programs that increase prosperity for all of its citizens – including women, Afro-Colombians, and the indigenous – through entrepreneurship mentoring, development assistance, and the implementation of educational and cultural exchanges.

We congratulation all Colombians on 210 years of independence.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE