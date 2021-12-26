US Department of State – Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

I join President Biden and the First Lady in mourning the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an extraordinary leader who joyously devoted his life to celebrating and advancing human dignity, justice, and morality. He was unassuming but no less inspiring to the world.

Archbishop Tutu’s compassion, moral clarity, and uncompromising struggle against injustice and oppression helped guide his country out of the darkness of Apartheid and galvanized people around the world to stand up for what is right. His voice will endure through the ages, and his legacy will continue to resonate as a gift to all humanity. We can honor Archbishop Tutu by rededicating ourselves to the righteous work that guided his life: advancing respect for human rights and dignity, strengthening equality, protecting fundamental freedoms, and fighting for racial justice.

I offer my deepest condolences to Archbishop Tutu’s family, to the people of South Africa, and to the untold millions around the world who are joining together today to celebrate the life of a towering figure.