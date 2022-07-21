US Condemns Attack in the Dohuk Province of Iraq

The United States Condemns Attack in the Dohuk Province of Iraq

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States condemns the attack earlier today in the Dohuk province of Iraq, which killed and injured civilians. The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and our sympathies to those injured. We maintain our strong support for Iraq’s sovereignty and its security, stability, and prosperity, including that of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.