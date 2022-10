© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to the media at an event to launch his campaign to be the next Conservative leader and Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is “certain to stand” in the contest to succeed Prime Minister Liz Truss, a reporter at the Telegraph newspaper said on Thursday citing sources.