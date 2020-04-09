U.S. Attorney Matt Martin Announces Nearly $60 Million in Grants Available to Support Prisoners’ Successful Reentry into Their Communities

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Matt Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina announced today that nearly $60 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address public safety by supporting successful reentry of adult and juvenile offenders into their communities.

“Our nation is facing difficult public safety challenges that demand strong and immediate action. The high rate of recidivism poses a dire threat to community safety and is being met with a robust response by this Administration,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this persistent challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“Focusing re-entry efforts on the most violent offenders is an important component of our office’s Project Safe Neighborhoods strategy to reduce violent crime. We work with our federal and local law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute our most violent offenders. We also realize that assisting probation, service agencies, clergy, and community partners to direct resources towards returning impact players will improve public safety outcomes. These grants will help in the comprehensive fight against violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Matt Martin.

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including adult and juvenile reentry initiatives and research projects designed to improve our knowledge of what works in reentry programming.

