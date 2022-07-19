U.S. Attorney Announces Results Of PSNs Strategy

United States Attorney Announces Results Of Project Safe Neighborhoods Strategy

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced today the second quarter results of the Middle District of Florida’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) strategy. Over the past three months, PSN prosecutors in the Middle District of Florida have charged 64 defendants with federal firearms and violent crime offenses.

Those prosecutions have removed more than 200 firearms from our streets. During 2022, in total, PSN prosecutors in the Middle District of Florida have charged 115 defendants with federal firearms and violent crime offenses, involving 287 firearms and 1,813 auto sears. (See chart for case details)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is also committed to violent crime prevention. PSN community outreach efforts in the second quarter involved more than 900 people.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce violent crime in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Handberg. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to doing our part to help make that happen, and we look forward to continuing to work with our law enforcement partners and our community stakeholders in this effort.”

PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. This evidence-based program has proven to be effective at reducing violent crime by engaging a broad spectrum of stakeholders working together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in communities and developing comprehensive solutions that reduce crime. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses on prevention and intervention efforts through community engagement and problem-solving partnerships, strategic enforcement of the most violent offenders, and locally based reentry programs to reduce recidivism.

The cases identified in the linked chart have been investigated by the Apopka Police Department, the Bradenton Police Department, the Cocoa Beach Police Department, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Myers Police Department, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Police Department, the Lake Mary Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocala Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Sanford Police Department, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Sarasota Police Department, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Petersburg Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An indictment or criminal complaint is merely a formal charge that a defendant has violated one or more federal criminal laws, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today