Tucson: Zachary Zane Sentenced for Child Pornography

Tucson Man, Zachary Zane Stephenson Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Pornography Offense

(STL.News) Zachary Zane Stephenson, 45, of Tucson, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson to 10 years in prison. Stephenson previously pleaded guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

On October 28, 2020, Stephenson, who was on supervision at the time in connection with a similar prior conviction, was charged after he was found to be using his cellphone to access graphic child sexual abuse material. Upon release from prison, Stephenson will be placed on lifetime supervised release with stringent conditions of supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today