Tuba City: Christopher Mann Sentenced for Stabbing

Tuba City Man, Christopher Mann Sentenced to 46 Months for Stabbing

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) Christopher Mann, 44, of Tuba City, Arizona, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Mann previously pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

On November 11, 2019, Mann stabbed a victim in Tuba City, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. Mann chased the victim after stabbing him and only ceased his pursuit when the victim entered a restaurant to seek help. Mann is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The FBI and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ben Goldberg and Alexander Samuels, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today