Tropical Storm Isaias Damage Reporting

(STL.News) – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) Emergency Operations Center is requesting that Delaware residents with damage to their properties fill out the following survey report linked below. This information is important to help determine eligibility for a disaster declaration.

Residents with severe damage or other direct evidence of a tornado should also contact the National Weather Service. Instructions here National Weather Service Storm Report

Treat all downed power lines like they are live and do not drive under damaged power lines. Contact the utility provider to report outages and downed power lines. Do not drive through flood water or around barricades, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE