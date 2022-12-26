?Trading Guide: MRPL, SBI among 7 stock recommendations for Tuesday?

Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1% on Monday after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721 points to settle at 60,566.42. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 208 points to end at 18,015.“It was a phenomenal comeback by the bulls on the D-Street. The index Nifty is again above 18,000 mark while Nifty Bank index is back above 42,500. However, the overall trend is still on rise. On the upside, 18,100 – 18,250 might be a supply zone for the index and traders can exit longs in that zone,” Mehul Kothari – AVP, Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said.Here are 7 stock recommendations for Tuesday: