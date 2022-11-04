Finance

The richest person who ever lived had unimaginable wealth. Inside the world's wealthiest.

November 4, 2022
Hattie Francis

When it comes to wealth, there’s a scale for everything. What constitutes “wealthy” today may be very different from what it meant to be rich a century ago. In fact, as inflation increases the price of living, the number of billionaires is increasing as well.

In 2021, Forbes reported 2,755 billionaires worldwide. The 2021 list added a record high of nearly 500 new billionaires from 2020. The United States had 724 billionaires in 2021, the most in the world, while China had 698 and India 237. 

Does that mean the richest person ever alive is among us today?

Highest-paid NFL players:These QBs make the most in the league.

Most expensive Pokémon card ever:How much Logan Paul bought it for.

Who was the richest person ever?

The richest person ever is thought to have been an emperor with an accumulation of wealth often described as “unimaginable” or “incalculable.” The title goes to 14th-century African emperor Mansa Musa, and his wealth has been estimated to be the modern day equivalent of $400 billion.