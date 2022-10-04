Finance

The ins and outs of sake: What the Japanese alcoholic beverage is and how it's made.

October 4, 2022
Hattie Francis

In the summer of 2022, Japan launched a business contest to get young people to drink more booze, combatting a declining alcohol industry. The Sake Viva! contest is organized by Japan’s official National Tax Agency and encourages people ages 20 to 39 to submit business plans.

According to the tax agency, Japan’s alcohol sales are on the decline because of falling birthrates, aging populations and COVID-19-related lifestyle changes. 

The result? Japan wants its younger adult population to start drinking more sake, shochu, awamori, beer, whisky, wine and liqueur. 

But what exactly is sake? Read on to discover more about the traditional Japanese alcohol.

Sake can come in many flavor profiles and some sakes are made using a slightly different process.

What is sake?

Sake is a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. According to the National Research Institute of Brewing in Japan, it is believed rice-based alcohol was made as early as the Yayoi period from 300 B.C to A.D. 250. Sake breweries appeared between 1333-1573.  

There are many different types of sake, but they generally are categorized by the five main types of sake, according to Sake World: