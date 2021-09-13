The Biggest Comebacks in MLB History

(STL.News) Baseball is a thrilling sport, and the comebacks are no different. We list some of the most amazing comebacks in MLB history.

Over the years, baseball fanatics have seen some remarkable and legendary seasonal and postseason comebacks. These comebacks are some of the few baseball moments that make this sport so great!

Let’s take a look at these incredible playoff comebacks that show that anything can happen, regardless of the score!

The Red Sox: 2004 ALCS

Who did you think would take first place on this list? It had to be the Red Sox!

In the 2004 ALCS, the Boston Red Sox became the first club in MLB history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit, startling the old rival New York Yankees. In Games 4 and 5, the Red Sox got Mariano Rivera to blow leads.

This history-making play meant they won 4-2 in Game 6 and 10-3 in Game 7. To cap it all, Boston swept St. Louis in the Fall Classic to win the World Series for the first time in over eight and a half decades. Boy! It sure took a while.

Florida Marlins: 2003 NLCS

In the 2003 NLCS, the Florida Marlins were down 3-1 to the Chicago Cubs after Game 5, but they won 4-0 to send the series back to Wrigley Field for Game 6.

At the start of the 8th innings, the Marlins were down to their final five outs, behind 3-0.

Following interference from the now-famous Steve Bartman, Cubs outfielder Moises Alou could not save the foul ball (the second out).

The Marlins took advantage of the many Cubs errors in the eighth to put the game out of reach. They brought their complete lineup to the plate in the eighth inning, scoring eight runs away to an 8-3 triumph.

Florida was down 5-3 in game 7, headed into the fifth inning. They came back to win their second NL pennant with a six-run rally. The Marlins would win their second World Series in six games, defeating the New York Yankees

Philadelphia A’s 1929 World Series

In 1929, the Philadelphia A’s set the record for the highest postseason comeback triumph, overcoming the most significant deficit (eight) and the lowest win probability (0.5 percent).

The Cubs established an 8-0 lead in Game 4 of the World Series until the A’s exploded for a 10-run outburst in the seventh inning, with Jimmie Foxx hitting the game-tying single.

The Phillies: 1990

The only other club to come back from a 0.01 percent win probability was the 1990 Philadelphia Phillies, who were behind 11-1 in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 21.

After trailing by that margin after seven innings, Philly scored two in the eighth to reduce the gap. Finally, the visitors pieced together a nine-run ninth inning that included John Kruk’s

game-tying three-run homer and Carmelo Martnez’s go-ahead RBI double, thanks to two Dodgers errors.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Phillies triumphed 12-11, becoming the fourth team in history and the first since 1934 to overcome an eight-run deficit in the ninth inning and win.

Kansas City Royals: 1985 World Series

The 1985 Fall Classic, often known as the “I-7 Showdown Series,” featured two Missouri-based clubs, the Cardinals and Royals.

After St. Louis took 2-0 and 3-1 series leads, the Royals were at their mercy. In Game 5, Danny Jackson’s complete-game gem led the Royals to a 6-1 victory, keeping their championship aspirations alive.

In Game 6, the Cardinals were up 1-0 in the last of the ninth inning and required only three outs to win the world series. The Royals recovered to score two runs after Dane Iorg’s single to win Game 6, thanks partly to a well-documented blown call by Don Denkinger, the first base umpire).

San Fran Giants: NLDS 2012

For the first time in baseball history, Kansas City won the World Series, defeating St. Louis 11-0 in Game 7.

MLB elected to go back to the 2-3 style in the Division Series for the 2012 season, but only this season. After losing out on the first two games on home ground to the Cincinnati Reds – NL Central champions. The San Francisco Giants appeared doomed.

Fortunately for them, the Giants were able to snatch three direct wins in Cincinnati to move onto the NLCS. To get to the World Series, the Giants overcame a 3-1 shortfall against the champions. The team won their 2nd Fall Classic sweeping the Detroit Tigers for the second time in three years.

After capturing the third championship in 2015, they have become a dynasty complete with shoulder pads.

These six brilliant comebacks are proof that anything can happen in a game of baseball. Never overlook the underdog because they may swoop in at the very end and steal the victory right from under you!