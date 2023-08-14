Thai Mama to Open in Maryland Heights, MO

Thai Mama has announced plans to open in Maryland Heights, MO, in September 2023, offering authentic Thai cuisine.

(STL.News) Thai Mama has announced its plans to open a new Thai restaurant in Maryland Heights, Missouri, at 1932 McKelvey Rd.

The owner is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns the local Thai restaurant chain “Thai Kitchen.”

Ongartsutthikul started the Thai Kitchen chain in 1999 in Maryland Heights, MO. It was sold to an unrelated individual that remains in business today.

Living in Maryland Heights, Ongarsutthikul wanted to return to Maryland Heights, but to avoid confusion is opening under the name of Thai Mama.

While it is a different name from her traditional “Thai Kitchen,” it will be the same award-winning cuisine and service that has made the Thai Kitchen chain popular for more than twenty years.

Currently, there are five Thai Kitchen locations across the St. Louis region that is part of her family-owned chain:

The newest location is St. Louis on Hampton Avenue inside The Hill Food Co., a ghost kitchen facility. They offer online ordering for delivery or pickup only. No dine-in space is available.

To be clear, Ongartsutthikul started the existing Thai Kitchen location in Maryland Heights but is no longer part of her family restaurant chain.

The new location is undergoing remodeling and upgrades to facilitate the new operation.

Thai Mama will offer the following services:

Authentic – Award-Winning Thai Cuisine

Dine-in

Online Ordering – In-house – Third-Party Providers Such as DoorDash – GrubHub – Uber Eats

Delivery

Catering

Full-Service Bar

Thai Mama location:

1932 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: +1 314-363-3993

