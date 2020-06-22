Texas Gov.Abbott Announces $123.6 Billion Economic Impact

Texas Governor Abbott Announces $123.6 Billion Economic Impact Of Military Bases In Texas

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the various U.S. military installations within Texas. The Comptroller estimates these military installations contributed at least $123.6 billion to the Texas economy in 2019 and supported more than 630,000 jobs in communities across the state.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 630,000 jobs in communities across this great state and are a key driver of the Texas economy. Now more than ever, these jobs add critical stability for communities focused on economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”

“The military installations in Texas are a vital contribution to our strategic national defense and provide a significant economic impact on the entire state economy,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “In most cases these bases and the men and women who work there are the lifeblood of their communities – supporting local businesses, buying homes and creating the fabric of their neighborhoods. But the economic impact can be felt by every Texan and supports jobs in a wide variety of industries and sectors of the state economy. I applaud the Governor’s efforts to ensure continued support for these important installations.”

