Terrell Howard Sentenced For Firearms Offense

Mishawaka Man, Terrell Howard Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison For Firearms Offense

Terrell Howard, 32 years old, of Mishawaka, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Howard was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in December 2020, Howard fired a handgun in the air 18 times in a residential neighborhood in South Bend. Howard’s criminal history revealed he had prior felony convictions which prohibit him from possessing a firearm, to include armed robbery with a handgun and criminal recklessness.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke N. Reilander and former Assistant United States Attorney Geovanny E. Martinez.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today