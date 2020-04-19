Taj Palace Announces Extended Hours to Help Feed Their Customers

Taj Palace in Chesterfield, Missouri has extended hours to include Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 9 pm

Chesterfield, MO (STL.News) Taj Palace is highly rated rated restaurant located in Chesterfield, Missouri. Like all restaurants, Taj had to close to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Taj recently announced that they would be open Monday thru Friday from 4 to 9 pm for carry-out and curbside pickup.

In addition to the current schedule Taj has extended their hours to include Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 9 pm for carry-out and curbside pickup.

Customers can be assured that the staff at Taj is taking every precautions to protect their customers food, and the staff meeting or exceeding all recommended guidelines established by the CDC. In the past, Taj have scored high with their health inspections and have expanded their normal safety precautions.

Taj Palace is located at 92 THF Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri 63005. Phone (636) 728-1000.

Business Hours: Monday thru Friday from 4 to 9 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 to 9 pm.

Visit their website to view their menu and more.