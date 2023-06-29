Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Announces Vacation Dates

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe has Announced Vacation Dates – The Restaurant will be Closed During this Period.

KIRKWOOD, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe has announced that they will take a vacation break from July 3 thru July 10. They will reopen on July 11, 2023, refreshed and ready to serve their Thai cuisine.

They offer online ordering using St. Louis Restaurant Review, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. The restaurant and the online ordering systems will be closed for this period.

Sweetie Cup is an award-winning Thai restaurant in Kirkwood, Missouri, that offers authentic Thai cuisine using the best ingredients. St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on March 7, 2023, stating that they are the highest-rated Thai restaurant, based on online reviews, in the St. Louis region.

It is a small family owned restaurant where the partners do all of the work, so it is hard to split the vacations because both are critical to the operation. However, they do apologize if this creates any inconvenience.

Visit them before these vacation dates or after they return to post your opinion on Google or Facebook. You can find them at:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com