Swan unveils bitcoin platform for financial advisorsATM Marketplace – ATM Marketplace

Swan Bitcoin, a bitcoin services company, has launched Swan Advisor Services to deliver bitcoin portfolio management and custodial services for financial advisors and their clients, according to a press release.

With the platform, financial advisors can get a clear picture of their client’s standing when it comes to bitcoin. In addition, Swan will also offer its team of experts to partner with advisors.

“Until now, it has been hard for financial planners who have embraced Bitcoin to plug the asset into their day-to-day client reporting and portfolio management tools,” Cory Klippsten, CEO of Swan Bitcoin, said in the release. “It should be easier for financial advisors to deliver Bitcoin in the context of their clients’ overall portfolios. That’s why we are building Swan Advisor Services.”