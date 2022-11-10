Stock market update: Power stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed lower in the Thursday’s session.

Karma Energy(up 4.89%), Adani Power(up 1.53%), Energy Development Company(up 1.37%), Indowind Energy(up 1.34%), Alstom T&D India(up 0.96%), KPI Green Energy(up 0.68%), Torrent Power(up 0.66%), Inox Wind Energy(up 0.62%), Suzlon Energy(up 0.61%) and Limited(up 0.47%) stood among the top gainers.

Voltamp Transformers(down 4.86%), Inox wind(down 3.08%), RTNPOWER(down 2.35%), SJVN(down 2.25%), Orient Green Power Company(down 2.23%), Reliance Power(down 2.13%), Hitachi Energy India(down 1.80%), ADANIGREEN(down 1.78%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 1.76%) and KEC International(down 1.74%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 128.8 points down at 18028.2, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 419.85 points at 60613.7.

Hero MotoCorp(up 2.3%), HDFC Bank(up 1.09%), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.99%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(up 0.87%), Bharti Airtel(up 0.82%), UPL Ltd(up 0.33%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.32%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 0.3%), Hindustan Unilever(up 0.19%) and HDFC(up 0.02%) stood among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Tata Motors(down 4.84%), Axis Bank(down 3.43%), Bajaj Finserv(down 2.99%), Mahindra & Mahindra(down 2.94%), Titan Company Ltd(down 2.84%), Bajaj Finance(down 2.36%), Grasim Industries(down 2.35%), SBI Life(down 2.01%), IndusInd Bank(down 1.88%) and Power Grid Corporation of India(down 1.76%) closed in the red.

