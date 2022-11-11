Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index advances 0.25%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a positive note on Friday.

Shares of Lupin(up 3.84 per cent), Alembic Pharmaceuticals(up 3.69 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(up 2.41 per cent), Gland Pharma(up 2.16 per cent) and Biocon(up 1.87 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Ipca Laboratories(down 2.34 per cent), Pfizer(down 1.04 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.0 per cent), Natco Pharma(down 0.72 per cent) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 0.47 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.25 per cent up at 13015.65.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 321.5 points at 18349.7, while the BSE Sensex stood up 1181.34 points at 61795.04.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 35 ended in the green, while 15 closed in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., YES Bank, , Tata Steel and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd., , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Sonam Clock, , , and Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

