Stellantis Owned Fiat Launches Metaverse Store Using Touchcast and Microsoft Tech

Fiat, an automotive brand property of Stellantis, has launched its first metaverse-based store, which the company claims is the first showroom of its kind. The experience, which was developed with tech supplied by Touchcast and Microsoft, aims to make the virtual process of reviewing a car more interactive.

Fiat, an automotive brand property of one of the top ten car manufacturers in the world, Stellantis, has launched its first virtual metaverse store. The company will allow customers to try the experience they will have inside and outside one of its models, the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli, through a virtual simulation of the model.

The showroom will let the users review the car via a 360-degree view of the car model, and test the systems and the infotainment array that the company offers on this vehicle. Also, the customers can change the appearance and equipment of the car depending on the version and extras chosen, and even drive the vehicle through a virtual course.

Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Global Stellantis CMO, remarked on the importance of this kind of experience for the development of the brand. He stated:

The Fiat metaverse store is the first of its kind in the automotive sector. It is a magical experience: an immersive human-driven journey into the world of Fiat. Simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of ‘tech it easy,’ and accessible for everyone.

To produce this experience, the company used Touchcast’s platform, which leverages Microsoft Cloud as a backbone to provide a headset-less metaverse experience.

Human Assistance and Program Extension

Other companies have also been testing such programs to expand the reach of their products far beyond what in-store car dealers can do. However, Fiat differentiates itself from other brands in allowing the customers to be accompanied by what it calls a “product genius,” an actual person who will be able to answer questions that the potential buyer will have about the capabilities of the vehicle and the specifics of the sale process.

This does have a drawback, and that is that the metaverse showroom functions as a real showroom, not being available 24/7 for the customers.

The brand plans to expand the number of models available in the showroom by the end of 2022, with more of the vehicles being available in the metaverse showroom in the first half of 2023. Stellantis did not specify if this tech will be extended to other brands in the company.

Other automotive companies are also using the metaverse as part of their operations. Renault is using an industrial metaverse to optimize its production, aiming to save $330 million by 2025. In September, Ford filed 19 trademark applications to protect and develop its brand image in the metaverse.

