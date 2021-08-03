Statement on 2nd Anniversary of Walmart Shooting

U.S. Attorney’s Statement on Second Anniversary of Walmart Shooting

(STL.News) Ashley C. Hoff, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas, releases this statement on the second anniversary of the mass shooting in an El Paso Walmart that resulted in the deaths of 23 individuals and injured numerous others.

“We remain steadfast in pursuing justice for the victims, their families, the El Paso community, the State of Texas, and our Nation as a whole for the suffering caused by this incomprehensible act of hate. Our thoughts remain with those who have had their lives changed forever as we reflect on the memories of those we have lost.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today