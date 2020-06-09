Statement from U.S. Attorney Duncan Regarding Community Demonstrations

(STL.News) – In recent days, many have gathered in cities throughout the Eastern District of Kentucky to express anger, frustration, and grief, and to seek understanding, equity, and justice. Those attending are exercising important rights bestowed by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, including the freedom of speech, the right to peaceably assemble, and right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. I support their exercise of these fundamental rights.

We are truly fortunate that our District has not experienced the acute violence witnessed in other areas across the country. Across our District, the majority of those demonstrating have been peaceful and responsible in presenting their message for understanding and change. Significant credit is due to the demonstrators, as well as the police departments in these communities.

As these demonstrations bear witness, there are genuine concerns regarding the influence of racism in society and people are rightly moved to pursue change. It is imperative that we work to build trust in the criminal justice system and ensure justice for all. It is equally important that we engage with community leaders to find constructive solutions to other critical problems. I pledge my commitment to these essential efforts.

The Constitution mandates equal protection under the law. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky will continue to work tirelessly to achieve just that. True Justice simply compels it.

