Statement from Solicitor General Noel Francisco on the Passing of Former Deputy Solicitor General Lawrence Wallace

(STL.News) – Today, Solicitor General Noel Francisco issued the following statement on the passing of former Deputy Solicitor General Lawrence Wallace:

“My colleagues and I are deeply saddened at the recent passing of former Deputy Solicitor General Lawrence Wallace. A native of Syracuse, New York, Larry Wallace graduated from Syracuse University, served in the Air Force, and attended Columbia Law School through the GI Bill. He was editor-in-chief of the Columbia Law Review and graduated in the Class of 1959 alongside future Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He went on to serve as a law clerk to Justice Hugo Black, practice at a firm in Washington, and teach at Duke University Law School.

In 1968, Larry Wallace joined the Office of the Solicitor General. Over the next 35 years, he argued before the Supreme Court 157 times – more than any other lawyer of the twentieth century. He represented the United States in each of those cases. As Deputy Solicitor General for more than three decades, he was admired as an advocate, cherished as a colleague, and respected for his high standards and professionalism. His candor and integrity remain a model for this office and for all who have the privilege to represent the United States.

In addition to being a superb lawyer, Larry Wallace was a talented musician, a generous friend, and a proud veteran. He often said that he felt a deep sense of responsibility when arguing cases on behalf of the government. He discharged that responsibility with skill and distinction throughout his long career. His devoted service to this office will never be forgotten. My colleagues and I extend our condolences to his family and join in mourning his loss.”

