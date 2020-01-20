Statement from Attorney General William P. Barr on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(STL.News) – Attorney General William P. Barr issued the following statement:

Today, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Dr. King wrote in his famous letter while confined to a narrow cell in the Birmingham city jail. In the face of grave intolerance, Dr. King exemplified great moral and physical courage, playing a seminal role in the fight for civil rights and leading our nation to a better destiny. As the Department of Justice celebrates its sesquicentennial year, let us be motivated by the example of Dr. King, always seeking and striving for the fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans.

