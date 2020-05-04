St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green Welcomes Findings of State Audit

The State Auditor issued a rating of “good” to the Comptroller’s Office, stating it is well managed. Comptroller Green is already making improvements

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green welcomes the findings of the state audit announced today by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The State Auditor issued a rating of “good” to the Comptroller’s Office, stating it is well managed, but that certain areas should be improved. The Comptroller agrees with the audit findings and has already begun the work to make the improvements.

“We have already begun taking steps to address the auditors’ recommendations,” said Comptroller Green. “Improving the operations is important to support efficient delivery of services and protecting taxpayer dollars.”

The audit was conducted as part of the state’s comprehensive audit of the City of St. Louis, which was first announced by Auditor Galloway in January 2018.