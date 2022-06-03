Springfield: Brock A. Purdy Sentenced to Distribute Meth

Springfield, Illinois, Man, Brock A. Purdy Sentenced to Eleven Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A Springfield, Illinois, resident, Brock A. Purdy, 34, of the 2000 block of Converse Avenue was sentenced on May 31, 2022, to eleven years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of Ice methamphetamine.

At the sentencing hearing in front of United States District Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the government presented evidence that between September 1, 2016, and February 21, 2017, Purdy, along with co-defendant, Brendon Richardson, conspired to distribute well over 200 grams of “Ice” methamphetamine in Mason and Menard Counties in the State of Illinois.

The government’s evidence showed that the defendants purchased methamphetamine on the dark web using cryptocurrency and had the drugs mailed to them. They then further distributed the methamphetamine in central Illinois. The defendants also used an encrypted messaging application to try and hide their activities. Richardson was sentenced to six years in federal prison in January 2020.

Purdy, who is formerly of Menard County, was indicted in May 2018 and pleaded guilty in January 2020. He has been detained since March 2018. Prior to the instant federal offense, Purdy had been convicted three times for state offenses involving the distribution of drugs, as well as for aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing a peace officer. He was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time the federal drug conspiracy started.

The statutory penalties for conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of Ice methamphetamine are not less than ten years and up to life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine, and not less than five years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; United States Postal Inspection Service; Illinois State Police; Menard County Sheriff; and Mason County Sheriff investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Jacobs represented the government in the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today