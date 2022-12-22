Sir Laurie Magnus named Rishi Sunak’s new ethics adviser

Sir Laurie Magnus has been appointed as Rishi Sunak’s new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Downing Street has said.In his letter to Magnus, who chairs Historic England, the prime minister said: “I am very pleased, by this letter, to appoint you as my independent adviser on ministers’ interests.“The independent adviser plays a critically important role, rooted in the ministerial code, as a source of trusted, impartial advice on the proper management of ministers’ private interests and on adherence to the code itself.“I have been clear that I expect the government I lead to have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.“I have made it a priority to appoint an independent adviser to help ensure that these standards are upheld and that the British public can have confidence in the government’s commitment to the seven principles of public life.”Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.More details soon …