Shelby County Police Agencies recently received COVID-19 funding from the Department of Justice

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced today that Shelby County Sheriff’s Department received $58,008, and Shelbyville Police Department received $66,830 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The law enforcement officers and first responders in Shelby County are doing an outstanding job keeping the community safe and upholding the rule of law during these challenging times.” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Shelbyville Police Department deserve our notice and appreciation for their efforts. This grant is money well spent on those who continue to serve during this unprecedented time.”

The funds are to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, allowed eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these critical funds.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs said the funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.

“The funds that the BJA provided to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Shelbyville Police Department will be very helpful with our current battle with COVID-19.” said Sheriff Louie Koch. Trying to keep the citizens and our employees safe will remain our priority with these funds.”

“Sheriff Koch and I have a strong partnership and these funds will be a tremendous resource in keeping Shelbyville and Shelby County safe during these challenging times.” said Shelbyville Police Chief Mark Weidner. “Special thanks to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for calling our attention to the grant and all of the advice during the application process.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE