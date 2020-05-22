Sex Offender, Human Smuggler Arrested by Border Patrol

EL CENTRO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a human smuggler, previously convicted of a sexual offense, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 12:23 p.m., when an agent assigned to roving patrol duties pulled over a vehicle that was suspected of alien smuggling near Silsbee Road and Even Hewes Highway. Inside the car, agents encountered the driver, a 29-year-old United States citizen, and two passengers.

Agents transported all three men to an immigration rally point for further processing. Record checks revealed that the driver had been previously convicted for “Adult Stranger Lure Minor” out of the Imperial County, on June 16, 2016. He was sentenced to 100 days of incarceration and three years of probation for his conviction.

The driver was processed administratively for 8 USC 1324 Alien Smuggling. The two passengers, two adult Mexican males, were expelled back to their country of origin.

In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed 36 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.