Secretary Pompeo’s Remarks at 2020 Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo delivered remarks on “China and the Challenge to Free Societies” at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020 today. The Summit’s theme this year is Defending Democracy during COVID-19 – Transatlantic Perspectives. The Secretary spoke to an audience of international leaders and thinkers from business and politics, civil society, media, and academia to discuss the state of democracy. Secretary Pompeo thanked the Alliance of Democracies organization for successfully transitioning this year’s Summit to a virtual event and continuing to show the power of democratic values.

