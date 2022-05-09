Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at SFS

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Georgetown Commencement Ceremony

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on May 21 as part of the graduation commencement ceremonies for the Georgetown Class of 2022 at the Walsh School of Foreign Service (SFS). At the ceremony, Secretary Blinken will also receive an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

The ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Press coverage of Secretary Blinken’s May 21 remarks will be be open to pre-registered media.

Please RSVP to [email protected] This event will be live-streamed on www.state.gov, www.youtube.com/statedept, and on the SFS webcast at www.facebook.com/georgetownuniv.

For more information, please visit the 2022 Commencement website at https://www.georgetown.edu/hoyas2022/, or contact the State Department Office of Global Events and Travel at [email protected]