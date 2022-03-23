Second Co-Conspirator Federally Indicted in Kidnapping Resulting in Death of Wilmington Resident

WILMINGTON, DE (STL.News) David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a federal grand jury returned a Superseding Indictment yesterday charging an additional Wilmington man with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

According to the Superseding Indictment, Jamil Salahuddin, 19, Kimon Burton-Roberson, 28, and others conspired to kidnap a victim from a Wilmington residence and transport the victim into Pennsylvania. The victim was found dead hours later. Court documents explain that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The victim also had significant blunt force trauma to his skull . According to court documents, surveillance camera footage and cell phone location records helped to identify the suspects. Court documents also explain that law enforcement located Burton-Roberson’s car days after the kidnapping. Inside, they found blood stains and a pry bar, both of which had DNA that analysts concluded likely belonged to the victim.

Burton-Roberson was charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in February. The Superseding Indictment adds Salahuddin as a co-defendant to the conspiracy charge. The Superseding Indictment references additional co-conspirators, both known and unknown to the Grand Jury. This investigation is ongoing and involves close collaboration between FBI, the Yeadon Borough Police Department, and the Wilmington Department of Police.

Salahuddin and Burton-Roberson are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. If convicted on the conspiracy charge, they each face life imprisonment. Burton-Roberson is also charged with a substantive kidnapping offense. If convicted, he faces mandatory life. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware. Related court documents and information is located on the website of the District Court for the District of Delaware or on PACER by searching for Case No. 22-CR-17-CFC.

An indictment contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

