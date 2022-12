At a dazzling new hotspot in the center of Miami’s crypto scene, the remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire are stuffed in trash bags.Hundreds of FTX Miami T-shirts. A framed FTX-branded Heat jersey. A poster signed by chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in an FTX-sponsored tournament. Navy FTX bean bags, evoking where the now-bankrupt exchange’s whiz kid claims he slept.