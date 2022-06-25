Ronald O’Neal White Sentenced For Possessing A Firearm

Convicted Felon, Ronald O’Neal White Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Federal Prison For Possessing A Firearm

U.S. District Judge William F. Jung today sentenced Ronald O’Neal White (26, Tampa) to 37 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered White to forfeit the Taurus PT11 G2 GN firearm and ammunition. White had pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.

According to court documents, on February 21, 2021, law enforcement officers responded to the scene where it had been reported that an individual had pointed a firearm at another individual. While on scene, an officer observed a van drive by slowly. Witnesses identified White as a passenger in the van and informed the officers that White was the individual who had pointed the firearm at the other person.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of the van and a subsequent searched of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm under the seat where White was sitting. The gun had previously been reported stolen. White later admitted to possessing the firearm. White is a previously convicted felon and therefore is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tampa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today