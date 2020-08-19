Richmond Police Identified Southwood Parkway Homicide Victim as Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The victim in Monday night’s homicide on Southwood Parkway has been identified as a male in his 20s, Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga.

At around 10:02 p.m. on August 17, 2020, officers responded to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway and found Portillo-Archaga suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

