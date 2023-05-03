St. Louis Restaurant Review has published a restaurant review of Thai Bistro in Wildwood, MO.

Wildwood, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review has published a restaurant review of Thai Bistro in Wildwood, Missouri.

Thai Bistro is a Thai restaurant that has been in business for more than eight years but has new owners that purchased the business two years ago. Kokiat and Oat Wattanapol are the new owners. They are a husband and wife, with the husband as the chef and Oat operating the front of the house and the daily business activities.

Thai Bistro online reviews as of May 1, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 158 online reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 158 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with one vote – 272 followers

– 5 Stars with one vote – 272 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 11 reviews

– 4 Stars with 11 reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with 19 reviews

– 4 Stars with 19 reviews Average Rating – 4.35 Stars across four platforms

Address, phone, and email:

2436 Taylor Road

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-821-3006

Email: ThaiBistroWildood@gmail.com