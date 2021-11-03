Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Four Preston County residents are facing wire fraud charges, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

The four are charged in eight-count indictment involving wire fraud. Those charged are:

Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia

Dustin Miller, 41, of Reedsville, West Virginia

Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville, West Virginia

Stacey Moreland, 34, of Tunnelton, West Virginia

The four are accused of working together to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims. The crimes allegedly occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

Each of them faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today