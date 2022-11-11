Record highs possible on Nifty but 18,500 could be next big resistance: Rameshver Dongre

“On the upside, 18,500 can act as immediate resistance; if the index exceeds this level, then 18,600 and 18,740 are potential targets,” says Rameshver Dongre, Research Analyst – Equity Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Dongre, said: “Traders can buy on support range of 18,100-18,150 as long the index sustains above the important support level of 17,950.” Edited excerpts:

A volatile week for equity markets. What led to the price action?



Equity market opened this week on a positive note but a higher level correction was seen throughout the week.

But on Thursday evening after the US CPI (YoY), core CPI(MoM) figures reveal that the inflation rate slowed down, which is better than forecast in October, and the market took it positively with the expectation of the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of rate hikes in future and markets are expected to give weekly closing with the significantly positive gains.

How is Nifty50 likely to trade in the coming week? Any important levels which one should watch out for Nifty and NiftyBank?



The Nifty50 is almost at the record-breaking level of 18,604.45. Technically, the long-term chart is bullish, and the index is trading above the 20 and 50-DMA.

Additionally, the weekly close above the 18,200 level suggests additional upward action in the upcoming week.

On Nifty50, the buy-on support range (18,100-18,150) trading strategy can be followed as long as the index sustains above the important support level of 17,950.

On the upside, 18,500 can act as immediate resistance; if the index exceeds this level, then 18,600 and 18,740 are potential targets.

India VIX fell, which is a good sign, but does this mean that it is a good buy on the dip market? Any strategy which traders can deploy on Nifty/NiftyBank?



The Bank Nifty now exceeds 42,000 all-time highs, and the Nifty50 is almost at record-breaking levels. Technically Nifty and Bank Nifty are giving weekly closings above the significant levels of 18,200 and 42,000.

RSI also sustaining above 60 in the weekly chart indicates that further upside movement can be seen.

On Nifty50, the buy-on support range (18,100-18,150) trading strategy can be followed as long as the index sustains above the important support level of 17,950.

On the upside, 18,500 can act as an immediate resistance; if the index exceeds this level, then 18,600 and 18,740 are potential targets.

And, in Bank Nifty, traders can buy on support ranges 41,700-41,800 as long as the index sustains above the important support level of 41,000.

On the upside, 42,350 can act as an immediate resistance; if the bank Nifty crosses this level, 42,750 and 43,200 levels can be seen.

Small and midcaps also witnessed some selling – how should one play this theme?



Midcap and smallcap stocks have the potential to drive the overall major indices. With the kind of returns we’ve seen in midcap and smallcap stocks, short-holding traders may find it very appealing.

Mid and smallcaps have been moving sideways in recent weeks, but now that the major indices are higher, we can expect the same from the mid and smallcap segments.

Traders can use a short-term holding strategy with limited position sizing as the stocks are expected to be positive with high volatility in the coming trading sessions.

In terms of sectors, healthcare stocks saw selling pressure while metal stocks attracted buying. What led to the price action?



On Friday, global markets opened on a positive note after the inflation data came better than expected.

The Nifty Metal index also opened on a positive gap and succeeded to a weekly close above 6,400 after a report bolstered hopes of a quick relaxation to China’s zero-Covid 19 policy.

On the other hand, the health care index experienced selling pressure throughout the week from a higher level and closed with a negative return of approx 2.70%, despite the market approaching a record high.

Technically, healthcare index has a strong resistance of 8,700 and it could not cross this level. Overall, this sector has crossed the trend line last week and now it came lower to retest the same support of 8,200.

From this range (8,150-8,200) again upside movement can be resumed and should be bullish from this range as long it sustains above 7,900.

Any 2-3 trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks?



Here are a few trading ideas:

1) Limited: Buy| Target Rs 474



Allcargo Logistics Limited is a Mumbai-based Indian logistics company. It is known to offer multi-modal integrated logistics and transportation services worldwide.

Technically, the overall trend of this stock is bullish and now the prices are trading at a 52-week high. It is sustaining above the 20 and 50-DMA on the daily chart.

This week, it has crossed the crucial resistance level of 445, and closed at 453 level. Buy on support range (435-445) strategy can be followed in this stock as long it holds the major support level 416, on the upside 474.50 and 496 levels can be seen.

2) : Buy| Target Rs 4,240-4,600



Persistent Systems is an Indian multinational technology services company which was incorporated on 16 May 1990. Persistent Systems is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

Shares in the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India in March 2010.

After a healthy correction in stock price now it has formed a Double bottom pattern at the support zone, technically prices also sustaining above 20 and 50 DMA. It has immediate resistance at 3,850.

If it is able to cross and sustain above 3,850 then 4,240 and 4,600 levels can be seen, one should keep the view bullish as long as it holds the support level of 3,500.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)