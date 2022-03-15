Raydrian Scott Sentenced for Robbery, Attempted Robbery

Raydrian Scott Sentenced to Nine-Year Prison Term for Robbery and Attempted Robbery of Stores

Defendant Told Store Employees He Had Firearm in His Jacket

(STL.News) Raydrian Scott, 25, who had no fixed address, was sentenced today to nine years in prison for attempting to rob one store in Northeast Washington and robbing another store in Southeast Washington over a two-day period last fall, announced U.S Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Scott pleaded guilty in January 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to charges of armed robbery and attempted robbery. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for a nine-year prison term. The Honorable J. Michael Ryan accepted the plea today and sentenced Scott accordingly. Following his prison term, Scott will be placed on three years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, on Oct. 8, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Scott walked into a store in the 900 block of H Street NE. Scott appeared to browse the store’s merchandise when a clerk offered to assist. When greeted by the clerk, Scott, with his right hand in his jacket’s front pocket, stated, “Give me all the money in the register. I have a gun in my pocket.” The clerk was able to go away and head to the back of the store and Scott left out of the front entrance.

The following day at about 5:55 p.m., Scott walked into another store, this time in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE. He walked around the store before ordering an employee, “Open the register now. I have a gun. Open it, or I will shoot you.” Scott kept his left hand in his jacket’s front pocket, imitating a firearm. The employee gave Scott approximately $500 to $600, and Scott left the store. Scott was arrested a short time later in Northeast Washington and has been detained ever since.

At the time of the crimes, Scott was on supervision for previous convictions in Colorado.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Graves and Chief Contee commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who worked on the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Paralegal Specialist Allison Daniels. Finally, they expressed appreciation for the work of Assistant U.S. Attorney LaVater Massie-Banks, who investigated and prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today