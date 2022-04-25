Randall McKinney Sentenced for Possession of Stolen Mail

Fresno County Man, Randall McKinney Sentenced to over 4 Years in Prison for Possession of Stolen Mail

(STL.News) Randall McKinney, 33, of Clovis, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison for possession of stolen mail and possession of a counterfeit postal key, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between April 2021 and October 2021, McKinney stole and possessed stolen mail and possessed a counterfeit postal key for the delivery of mail. McKinney claimed to have broken into approximately five thousand to 10 thousand mailboxes, using the counterfeit postal key for many of the thefts. On Aug. 17, 2021, law enforcement officers observed Kinney drive up to a community mailbox in Clovis, exit his truck, open the rear door of the mailbox with the key, and steal mail from the mailbox.

When McKinney was arrested, he possessed stolen mail that included checks, credit cards, and device making equipment. Through his conduct, McKinney caused an intended loss that exceeded $150,000. McKinney was also ordered to pay over $50,000 in restitution to the victims of the mail theft.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office – Elder Abuse Unit, and the Clovis Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandre Dempsey prosecuted the case.

