(STL.News) Anger is boiling over in cities across the United States for a third consecutive night. From coast to coast, and even outside the White House, protesters are demanding justice over the death of an unarmed Black man at the hands of a white police officer. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has now been charged with George Floyd’s murder, but it has done little to dampen the anger.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News