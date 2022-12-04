Pre-open session: Sensex rises 20 points; Nifty above 18,700

!1 New UpdateClick here for latest updatesNifty Metal jumps 1.07%; top sectoral gainerThe better-than- expected US job numbers in November were surprisingly ignored by the market with the S&P 500 ending flat. This message from the market indicates that the Fed is unlikely to reverse its well telegraphed slower pace of tightening. The market doesn’t see the terminal rate going above 5%. In India there are signals that this is a market trending higher, in spite of the high valuations. The upcoming MPC decision and more importantly the RBI’s message will be keenly awaited by the market. The mid and small cap rally is likely to gather momentum.- Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial ServicesNifty declines for 2 days in a row; trades below 18,700#MarketsWithETNOW | Nifty declines for 2 days in a row; trades below 18700 Nifty Bank trades marginally in the gree… https://t.co/oCju3VTQZg— ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) 1670212403000Opening MoversPrice as on 05 Dec, 2022 09:23 AM, Click on company names for their live prices.Opening Bell: Sensex drops over 100 points; Nifty below 18,700; TVS Motor, Zomato slip up to 2%; PB Fintech up 3%Pre-open session: Sensex rises 20 points; Nifty above 18,700Rupee opens lower at 81.24 versus US dollarAsian shares pin hopes on China opening, oil ralliesAsian shares edged higher on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, even if full freedom could be months away.SGX Nifty signals a positive startNifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 44.5 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 18,869, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday.Tech View: Nifty forms two back-to-back red candlesAs traders booked profits in sync with the global market mood, the headline equity index Nifty formed a small red candle for the second consecutive day on the daily chart, indicating the resumption of minor profit booking in the market from all-time highs.Tokyo stocks open lower after mixed US closeTokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street as markets assessed the implications of a solid jobs report for US monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 percent, or 70.56 points, at 27,707.34 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37 percent, or 7.15 points, to 1,946.83.S&P 500 ends slightly lower after jobs reportThe S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Friday, although major indexes rallied off their worst levels of the day, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.Oil rises after OPEC+ holds oil output targets, China eases COVID curbsOil prices inched up in early trade after OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their oil output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which kick off on Monday.Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 81.33 against US dollarThe rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 7 paise at 81.33 against the US dollar on Friday as the support from weak dollar was negated by weak domestic markets and gains in crude oil prices.Sensex, Nifty on FridayThe 30-share Sensex ended 416 points lower at 62,868 dragged by auto, banking and financial stocks, while its broader peer Nifty 50 ended below 18,700 level.Good morning, dear reader! Here’s something to kickstart your trading day