Polish central bank keeps rates steady, as expected

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) is seen on their building in Warsaw, Poland, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s central bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% on Wednesday, it said, a decision in line the forecasts of analysts who say that emerging Europe’s largest economy has reached the end of its tightening cycle. Faced with surging inflation on one hand and slowing growth on the other, central European policymakers have been trying to stop raising rates to avoid stifling economies that have been hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The argument for stable rates in Poland was boosted by statistics office data showing a decrease in inflation to 17.4% in November from 17.9% the previous month, as well as third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data that pointed to a slowdown in private consumption. “Since there was no decision to raise rates in the two previous months… the chances for a hike were all the more unlikely now that positive signals in domestic and international data have emerged concerning the inflation outlook,” said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander (BME:) Bank Polska. All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the main rate to stay on hold. While central bank governor Adam Glapinski has said that the cycle is paused and not necessarily ended, most economists now expect rates to stay on hold until the end of 2023.

Bielski said that markets would now be looking for signs that “the door to further rate hikes is closing” and also for signals that there could be rate cuts before the end of 2023. In November the Czech National Bank (CNB) kept its key interest rate stable for a third straight meeting. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also left its base rate unchanged and pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions for a “prolonged period”.