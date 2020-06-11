Police Arrest John David Hobbs for Past Sexual Abuse of Former Student

Baltimore, Maryland (STL.News) Baltimore County Police arrested John David Hobbs (51) of the unit block of Fallstonview Court, 21047 on a warrant Wednesday. He is charged with third degree sex offense, child abuse molestation and second degree rape.

The investigation began after Hobbs, who was a teacher at Bel Air Middle School, was accused of sexually abusing his former student who was a juvenile at the time. The incident occurred multiple times between 1999 and 2000 at Hobbs’ former home in Parkville. Hobbs is currently held at the Baltimore County Detention center on a no bond status pending a bail review hearing.

The Baltimore County Police Crimes Against Children Unit asks anyone who may have been abused by Hobbs to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

