Pizza World in Creve Coeur Reaches Fine Dining Type Online Reviews

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) Pizza World in Creve Coeur recently got a new owner/manager.

Danny Gabriel recently purchased the pizza franchise and has been managing the location for a few months. His focus has been on customer satisfaction, quality cuisines, and timely delivery.

Gabriel is trying to help the already successful pizza franchise to accelerate to new heights with an improved process, procedures, and training to assure high customer satisfaction.

Gabriel is onsite every day to ensure that the operation is operated to meet the expectations he has established, which has increased customer online ratings.

His business model and objective to satisfy customers are reflected in their Google reviews, which is 4.6 stars with more than 100 customer reviews. That is an unusually high rating for any pizza restaurant and something that will make even fine dining restaurants jealous.

Part of his success for these high customer satisfaction ratings is their monthly BOGO specials. The BOGO is buying one get one for FREE. Customers love this promotion and appreciate the gourmet pizza at a great deal.

Saturday, January 4th, this coming Saturday, is their monthly BOGO special representing Customer Appreciation Day. It lasts all day long and creates chaos around the restaurant as customers take advantage of this great deal. Certain restrictions apply.

Pizza World offers online ordering, pickup or delivery, but patience may be required as this is one of their busiest days of the month. For those that want to pickup their order, Pizza World is located at 12305 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141 or call (314) 576-0000, which is one of the best phone numbers I’ve ever seen.

