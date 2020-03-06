Piedmont Natural Gas offers assistance to Nashville residents and customers impacted by destructive tornado

Utility to contribute $200,000 to local charities to provide assistance to affected residents

Flexible bill payment arrangements to be offered to customers during Nashville tornado restoration

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Piedmont Natural Gas today announced it is contributing $200,000 in aid to organizations helping Nashville and Mount Juliet residents recover from the tornado that hit the area March 3.

A total of $100,000 is being committed immediately to American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville, Rehab 23 (Wilson County) and Community Resource Center. Another $100,000 will be distributed over the coming weeks in areas of need as the full extent of damage is assessed.

“After witnessing the almost unbelievable destructive nature of this natural disaster, it has been the highlight of my career at Piedmont to see the communities and organizations in Nashville continue to come together and support each other,” said Piedmont Community Relations Manager Stephen Francescon. “We are happy and proud to be able to support these continuing efforts with our financial contribution.”

Piedmont also will be supporting these communities through employee volunteering, and purchasing and distributing food and other needed items.

Payment arrangements available for affected customers

Piedmont also said it would provide flexible bill payment arrangements for customers experiencing financial hardship due to the storm. Customers who need assistance or who have questions can call Piedmont Natural Gas at (800) 752-7504 to speak with a customer service representative.

“This tornado had a profound effect on Nashville and the surrounding communities,” said Eddie Davidson, state government affairs director for Piedmont. “Many of our customers were affected and will experience financial difficulty in the days and weeks ahead. We’re here to help, and we encourage them to call us so we can assist them during this time of need.”