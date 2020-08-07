Perry County Man John Shover Sentenced To More Than 24 Years’ Imprisonment For Production Of Child Pornography

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on July 30, 2020, John Shover, age 58, of Duncannon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane to 292 months’ imprisonment for using a minor to produce child pornography.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Shover previously pleaded guilty to production of child pornography between January 2017 and March 2018. Judge Kane’s sentence includes a period of supervised release of 10 years following Shover’s jail term as well as a $5,000 assessment pursuant to the Justice of Victims of Trafficking Act.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police-Newport Station. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea B. Schinnour and James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

